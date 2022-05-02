Chivas vs. Pumas stands out in playoffs; This is how the reclassification and classified for the Clausura 2022 Liguilla remain

We present you the Clausura 2022 reclassification duels and the road to the title from the quarterfinals, where Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas and América are already waiting

Chivas vs. Cougars they steal the glances of the Clausura 2022 playoffa match that will take place at the Akron stadium in search of reaching the Quarterfinals.

After 17 days of regular phase, Guadalajara Y Cougars They will collide in the reclassification and the duels between Puebla vs. Mazatlán will complement the phase; Monterrey vs. Atlético de San Luis and Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa.

Pachuca finished as the leader of Clausura 2022 and together with Tigres, Atlas and Americaexpect a rival in the quarterfinals.

Before Day 17 began, only Tuzos and Miguel Herrera’s team had secured their place as the two best teams. On the last day, the last two teams qualified for the quarterfinals and the reclassification matches were defined.

America reached the Liguilla with a goalless draw against Blue Cross on the last day. The Eagles took advantage of Puebla’s loss to Mazatlan and the tie was enough to confirm their recovery in the tournament, from last place to fourth overall.

Chivas He had remote options to avoid the playoffs and they ended as soon as the 0-0 draw against Necaxa ended, but the combination of results gave him the place in the reclassification.

Liga MX playoffs and Clausura 2022 Playoffs. ESPN

Blue Cross was bound to win America and came straight to Liguilla, but the tie sent him to eighth place in the standings and he will face Necaxa.

Cougars He got his ticket to the final phase with a 2-0 victory over Pachuca, with two goals from Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

Matchday 17

Necaxa 0-1 Chivas

Mazatlan FC 2-0 Puebla

Queretaro 4-0 FC Juarez

Atlas 1-1 Tigers

Monterey 2-0 Tijuana

America 0-0 Cruz Azul

Pumas 2-0 Pachuca

Atletico San Luis 1-3 Santos

Leon 4-4 Toluca

Teams qualified for the quarterfinals

1. Pachuca

2. Tigers

3.Atlas

4. America

playoff matches

(5) Puebla vs. Mazatlan (12)

(6) Chivas vs. Cougars (11)

(7) Monterey vs. Athletic of San Luis (10)

(8) Blue Cross vs. Necax (9)