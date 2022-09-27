Chloe Grace Moretz still struggles with her body being teased in ‘Family Guy’ meme

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

No one is more familiar with the perils and benefits of fame than Chloe Grace Moretz. and now the Greta The actress, 25, is opening up about the double-edged sword, recalling a meme she says affected her deeply. “For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private,” she said. Hunger magazine of his fame, which began in earnest at the age of 12. “Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the avalanche of horrible memes that started being sent to me about my body. There was a meme that really got to me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she continued. “And this photo was doctored into a character from Family man with long legs and a short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

Chloe was mortified by the meme. She explained during the interview, which was released on September 20, why it was so painful for her at the time. “Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up to someone and they were like, ‘Oh shut up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something I can’t change about who I am, and it’s being posted all over Instagram. It was as benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s a very hard thing for me to get over.”

the sigh The beauty also admitted that it all started early. “There will always be darkness that comes with fame,” she said. “When Kick ass he came out, he was 12 years old”, he continues, “and I think that from that moment everything changed”. So how did she manage? The actress herself explained that she “always used acting as a form of therapy” and she revealed that she hopes to direct one day. “I have my sights set on getting behind the camera,” she said.

