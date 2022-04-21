Chocolate, games, movies-reading, meditation… What’s going on in Haute-Vienne?

An escape game will take place on the terraces of Saint-Amand in Saint-Junien on April 21 and 22. The scenario: We are on April 28, 1637, the Récollets (monks), with the blessing of the bishop of Limoges, take possession of the old Saint-Amand church, erected where a mausoleum dedicated to the famous hermit was located. The church being dilapidated, it was decided to rebuild one. What everyone doesn’t know is that a fantastic treasure has been hidden in this place for centuries, guarded by a system of logic, infallible puzzles and above all, by Greek fire… Sessions take place on Thursday April 21 and Friday April 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Six people per session (price €60 per session). Registration on poltourisme.fr.

Blood

A blood drive is organized on Wednesday April 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Espace Confluences in Condat-sur-Vienne for donors who have made an appointment online. Donors must bring their ID card and a pen. To donate blood, you must be between 18 and 70 years old, weigh at least 50 kg, not come on an empty stomach, but there are other conditions. To find out if you can donate blood, it is possible to self-assess in 5 minutes, thanks to an online questionnaire on the website of the French Blood Establishment.

Cine-reading

On Wednesday April 20, at 3 p.m., the Arévi cinema in Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche offers a film-reading, in partnership with the municipal media library. Before the screening of the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by Chris Columbus with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, a reading aloud will be made of extracts from the novel of the same name by JK Rowling. From 10 years old. Usual rates. Reservations by email with the cinema: cinema@arevi.fr; 05.55.08.14.20 or the cinema’s Facebook page.

Chocolate

Thursday, April 21, at 3 p.m., the intercommunal tourist office of the country of Saint-Yrieix offers a visit and a workshop around chocolate. Discover the origins of chocolate and make a chocolate bar with Bruno from the bakery “Le Fournil de Claire”. Prices: €4 per adult, €2 under 15s.

Reservation required at 05.55.08.20.72. Go directly to the site, 2 bd Marcel-Roux.

Geo-survey

It is through a geo-survey that the Nature Reserve proposes to discover the site of the Astroblème de Rochechouart-Chassenon. Alone or with your family, on Wednesday April 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you will be welcomed at the Maison de la Réserve at 16, rue Jean-Parvy in Rochechouart to in order to go to a first appointment. Various indications will be given in the form of riddles to solve and codes to decipher to continue the investigation. This investigation, which will last a little less than 2 hours, will be done on a 1 km course. The trip will take place on foot in Rochechouart. Registration required at the Maison de la Réserve on 05.55.03.02.70. Prices: €5.10 for adults and free for accompanied children.

Meditation

The Kloreaufil association is organizing a guided meditation evening with Didier VanRiet, Wednesday April 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the communal hall of Dompierre-les-Eglises (near the town hall). Equipment required: groundsheet, blanket, cushion and water. Prices: €5/members and €7/non-members. Contact: Marie-Paule Willems on 06.10.34.96.85; asso@kloreaufil.org.