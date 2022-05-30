Entertainment

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their first child

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Whereas Rihanna has recently gave birth to a baby boy with his companion A$AP Rockythis one was seen receiving the congratulations of her ex Chris Brown.

Congratulations

After nine months of pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are became the happy parentson May 13, of their first child which originated in Los Angeles. Suspsens therefore finally over since we know the sex of the baby who would be a Boy. If his name still remains unknownthe information will have delighted the entire media sphere and the fans who sent them millions of congratulatory messages.

However, one in particular will have caught the attention of Internet users. On Instagram, a few hours after the announcement of the birth was made this Thursday, May 19, Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend with whom he will have lived a toxic story, posted a story in which he seems send best wishes to the couplewithout actually mentioning them, simply stating “Congratulations 🙏🏽❤️ “, accompanied by an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Instagram story screenshot of Chris Brown
Instagram story screenshot of Chris Brown

A gesture very humble from the singer who proves that the two exes have visibly remained on good terms.

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brooklyn Beckham honors Nicola with new tattoo

4 mins ago

Camila Cabello mercilessly booed by Liverpool fans amid UEFA Champions League final ticketing fiasco

5 mins ago

The most impressive dresses on the red carpet of Cannes 2022

16 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s tough adolescence: “It was horrible. She didn’t like…”

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button