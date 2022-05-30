Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their first child

Whereas Rihanna has recently gave birth to a baby boy with his companion A$AP Rockythis one was seen receiving the congratulations of her ex Chris Brown.

Congratulations

After nine months of pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are became the happy parentson May 13, of their first child which originated in Los Angeles. Suspsens therefore finally over since we know the sex of the baby who would be a Boy. If his name still remains unknownthe information will have delighted the entire media sphere and the fans who sent them millions of congratulatory messages.

However, one in particular will have caught the attention of Internet users. On Instagram, a few hours after the announcement of the birth was made this Thursday, May 19, Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend with whom he will have lived a toxic story, posted a story in which he seems send best wishes to the couplewithout actually mentioning them, simply stating “Congratulations 🙏🏽❤️ “, accompanied by an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Instagram story screenshot of Chris Brown

A gesture very humble from the singer who proves that the two exes have visibly remained on good terms.