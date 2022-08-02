Chris Brown defends ‘all-out’ meet-and-greet after fumbling and bending fans

ads

Chris Brown stands close to his intimate encounter and waves to fans after receiving backlash from photos that have gone viral.

The singer, 33, shared a “PSA” via Instagram Stories on Monday addressing recent footage circulating via social media of himself groping fans, bending them over and doing prom poses.

“When the artist[s] (everyone) does gigs, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t dated in over 7 years,” the Grammy winner’s post began.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f–k out of them. These are memories that will last with them forever.

Brown went on to denounce other “lame artists who won’t make eye contact with people who have even made it possible to have a career.”

The singer’s poses with onlookers have gone viral.

The dancer wrote, “I only exist because these fans have seen something in me that I never thought possible…So I’m going to do everything for my fans!!! »

Twitter users expressed mixed feelings about Brown’s poses, with some praising the singer for giving his followers “any pose they want.”

Brown defended his decision to go all out for his supporters via Instagram Stories.chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

One fan wrote: “The more I see Chris Browns meet and greet pics…. Plus I want to spend $1000,” with another adding, “I’m in love. … The girls are really having fun.

However, other users called the photos “weird” and criticized viewers for spending their money on Brown after he attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and pleaded guilty to felony assault.

“I feel like it’s weird if you have a problem listening to R. Kelly’s music but you can listen to Chris Brown,” one tweet read.

“I only exist because [of] these fans,” he wrote. Getty Images

The meet and greet comes two months after Normani came under fire for working with the songwriter on ‘WE (Warm Embrace)’.

The 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony member, who danced and kissed Brown in the music video for her song, tweeted her support for “#TeamBreezy” in 2014.

“I love him and his personal life has nothing to do with his talent,” the “Love Lies” singer wrote at the time.

In addition to his violent incident with Rihanna — for which the 34-year-old Fenty creator has publicly forgiven him — Brown has recently faced other legal issues.

Not only was he being investigated in June 2021 for allegedly punching a woman, another woman sued him in January the following year for allegedly drugging and raping her.

The actor denied both charges.

