Chris Brown says he wants a collaboration with Beyonce

In an interview, Chris Brown expressed that he wanted to make a first collaboration with Beyonce.

Chris Brown did an interview with the “Millon Dollaz Worth A Game” podcast and shares that he would love a collaboration with Queen Bey.

“Probably Beyonce, just because of what it would sound like, we really do a dope song with the two of us dancing in it.”

The “Run It” singer continued, That would be dope, like a check mark on my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I do not refuse it.

Brown might get his wish because he crushed beef with Beyonce’s husband Jay Z in 2017 when he was invited to perform at the Tidal concert.

The beef reportedly started between the two over the incident Brown had with the singer and ex-girlfriend by Rihanna domestic dispute.

In 2009, Jay-Z went on the Oprah Winfrey show to talk about the fight incident and revealed he spoke to Rihanna after the situation happened:

“I practically told Rihanna about it because she’s young, they’re both young. It’s either a situation where she can grow and there is a dispute between young people who are going through the same kind of situation. She can be their hero or choose not to grow from that.

Those beefy rumors started to grow when the “Story Of OJ” rapper refused to stand up and applaud Brown after a performance at the 2011 MTV VMAS.

Chris Brown recently released the music video for his new single, “We (Warm Embrace),” from his anticipated album Breezy.

The steamy new video has fans questioning Normani’s loyalty to Rihanna. The video shows Chris and Norman slowly dancing together in a dark room, getting closer.

They are also seen falling into a pool and sharing an intimate kiss underwater.

They eventually end up in a car where the light shines above them and are lifted into the sky. Sensual video moments rubbed Rihanna Navy Fans the wrong direction since Normani has previously modeled for Rihanna’s company, Savage x Fenty.

“How can you model for Fenty and then do this?” said Twitter user @danijel_444

Brown and Rihanna’s relationship ended in 2009 when he brutally attacked her after leaving a club.