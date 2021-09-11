Chris Evans: Greetings from colleagues for his first 40 years

C.apitan America turns 40 and the closest friends also celebrate it on social networks. Who go crazy for fun greeting post from Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

The social wish of friends for Chris Evans’ 40th birthday

In Hollywood, being called Chris almost always rhymes with the status of sex symbol and superhero. Sometimes, having the same name creates indissoluble bonds. From this perfect mix comes the group of friends led by Chris Evans (Captain America), that the June 13 he turned 40 years old and arrived on time the social wish of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy).

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you will always be my number one” Hemsworth writes on his Instagram profile. And attach a photo together with Pratt to play down the topical moment even in a man’s life. Disheveled, smiling and with a growing beard, the two friends want to snatch a smile and the fans reciprocate with over 5 million likes.

The actor has not yet responded via social media, we just know that he is in better shape than ever. But how does a super-hero like him to fight the time that passes?

Captain America’s diet

The actor and director born in Boston on June 13, 1981 is actually trying to distance himself from the figure of Captain America and is very keen to be recognized for his performances in comedies and other films.

That said, it’s thanks to superhero roles (and the diet to play them) that he came to 40 years fitter than ever. His day begins with the oat porridge enriched by fresh red fruits and before gym workouts (4 days a week) take one protein smoothie or a snack based on apple and almonds.

His daily diet provides a lot salad and as a source of protein it prefers chicken meat and the fish accompanied by wholemeal basmati rice. Starch-rich carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, biscuits and similar products made with white flours are minimized, if not completely eliminated.

