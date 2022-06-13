Chris Evans reveals his feelings for Shakira during the red carpet

Actor Chris Evans admitted that he is a follower of Colombian singer Shakira. (The Weather/Colombia/GDA)

After the separation of the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Barranquilla singer Shakira, several rumors have emerged on social networks, especially about the alleged flirtation between the vocalist and the American actor Chris Evans, who recently spoke about the subject in an interview.

A few days ago, Shakira and Piqué confirmed, through a press release, that they are in the process of divorce. The celebrities asked their fans to be careful and respect their privacy at this time, especially for their children.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, reads the document shared by the ‘Efe’ news agency.

In the midst of the controversy over the separation, many Internet users noticed that the barranquillera was following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans. In fact, Evans was also following her, which was interpreted as a form of flirtation.

Regarding Cavill, who is recognized for playing ‘Superman’ in the different ‘Justice League’ movies, Internet users released a video of him at a premiere of the film ‘Operation UNCLE’, when he was captivated to see Shakira on the red carpet.

In the clip, from the year 2017, it is observed how a reporter is interviewing the actor, but he interrupts the conversation when he is distracted when he sees the singer arrive at the ceremony: “Is she Shakira?”

Fans claimed that Cavill would be taking the opportunity to start a romance with the artist. However, this fact was just a rumor, since it had happened years ago and the actor is currently in a romantic relationship with Natalie Viscuso, vice president of ‘Legendary Entertainment’, a film production company.

And Chris Evans?

Evans, who has given life to the character of “Captain America” ​​in the Marvel universe, began to follow Shakira on Instagram, for which users assure that it would be another suitor of the singer.

Contrary to the protagonist of ‘Superman’, Evans has publicly stated that he is single, so many fans have motivated the Barranquilla to start an affair with the actor, but the interpreter of ‘Eyes like this’ has not spoken about it.

However, the actor had a recent interview during the premiere of the new Disney Pixar movie ‘Lightyear’, in which a journalist asked him about the rumors with the vocalist due to their interaction on Instagram.

“Have you met Shakira?”, questioned the reporter, to which the interpreter of ‘Captain America’ replied: “I have not had the opportunity to meet her, but I am a big fan.”

The next question was: “Would you appear with her in a video moving your hips?” and Evans stated: “Oh, God, I would be so embarrassed being next to her. She is too good at it.”

The actor gave a joking response, as he meant that his moves on the dance floor would not be as good as Shakira’s. However, he hinted that he greatly admires her as an artist.

