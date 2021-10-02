Chris Hemsworth celebrates Thor’s 10th birthday. This is how the God of Thunder celebrates

Chris Hemsworth celebrates Thor’s 10th anniversary by retracing his career with photos posted on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth has decided to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the appearance of Thor on screen, and his physical transformation, not just because of his muscles, speaks for itself. The Australian actor has posted the photo of the signing of his first contract with the Marvel with Tom Hiddleston, in charge of playing Loki in the saga, and which will soon have its spin off on Disney +. Below are the words of the post caption:

This year marks Thor’s 10th anniversary, when two unknown boys received the keys to the kingdom. It was an adventure and we clearly haven’t changed at all.

A decade later, Chris Hemsworth is in the thick of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, along with the likes of Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman. While filming the latter film, the actor shared a video with his son with Thor’s cloak over his shoulders. Below is the post with the son:

Thor’s story begins with his abandonment to Earth, as a punishment for keeping his behavior in check. The skies stopped shaking in his presence, Mjolnir no longer answered his calls, until he proved himself worthy of his powers during his exile in New Mexico. Despite being a God, Thor had to earn his place to become a Avenger. He is one of the few members of the team who has not been contacted by Fury to be part of the new Avengers army.

