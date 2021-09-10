Chris Hemsworth flexes his muscles in training for the Netflix sequel

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 I’m around the corner, then Chris Hemsworth he’s back to training hard to sculpt his statuesque physique again. Not that it takes him much since the Australian actor has just returned from shooting the latest Marvel film as Thor, or Thor: Love and Thunder still directed by Taika Waititi.

Hemsworth therefore wanted to keep the attention of his followers and his followers awake by publishing the video of his training ahead of shooting Tyler Rake 2, sequel to the best-rated movie on Netflix with the second film that just like the first was written again by Joe Russo and produced by him together with his brother Anthony through their production house.

The actor in the caption explains why training for Tyler Rake 2 is different from the one performed for the latest Thor: Love and Thunder, since this time he has to focus more on the agility of his physique than on muscle mass: “Training for the Tyler Rake sequel. Moving from muscle mass to functional body movements focusing on agility, strength and speed. Do this little exercise and get your lungs to beg for mercy“.

As recently communicated, the filming of Tyler Rake 2 will take place in Europe and no longer in Australia, due to the still worrying situation for Covid-19. The start of filming will in fact take place in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Other sources, however, argue that the change of location is due to a broader context that also involves the commitments already made previously by Hemsworth, so as to allow him greater comfort during the filming phase. However, Hemsworth will return to Australia between November and December for the filming of Furiosa, the prequel film of Mad Mad: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy.