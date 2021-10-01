Chris Hemsworth was named on Elizabeth II’s Queen’s Birthday 2021 List

An honor for those who have distinguished themselves in a particular sector and for works of good will

Chris Hemsworth can add a new item to his resume: Member of the Order of Australia!

A title earned by entering the Queen “s Birthday 2021 List: on the occasion of the celebrations for the birthday of the Queen Elizabeth II, every year various personalities belonging to Commonwealth countries are nominated who have distinguished themselves in a sector and for works of good will.

The 37-year-old actor was cited for “significant service in the performing arts and to charitable organizations“.

Thor co-star Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth – getty images

Chris Hemsworth began acting in 2002, when he was 19, with small roles in the TV series of the nation where he was born, namely Australia. He became famous thanks to the saga of Thor, whose first film was released in 2011.

On the charity side, he is patron of the Australian Childhood Foundation and supports several environmental and wildlife conservation organizations. In 2019, he donated a million dollars to help fight the fires that hit his country.

Queen Elizabeth II accomplished 95 years old last April 21 but, as usual to avoid bad weather, the celebrations are held in June.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth – getty images

Returning to Chris Hemsworth, we remind you that he is married to the actress Elsa Pataky for 11 years. They have three children, India Rose, 9 years old, and the twins Tristan and Sasha, aged 7.

