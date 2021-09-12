Chris Hemsworth’s sexy biceps in a feel-bad video

Chris Hemsworth happily shares a video showing his training to become Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Needless to say, the actor is a show …

Let’s face it frankly, the videos of Chris Hemsworth training is never enough for us, on the contrary, they have been a pleasant company for us during the tiring and long months of lockdown. Now that we can leave the house again, we still appreciate the perfectly sculpted body of the actor, who wanted to make us participate in his athletic preparation for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the saga of Thor whose filming has recently ended.

Chris Hemsworth alias Thor posted a video on Instagram showing off her biceps. In the caption of the photo he talked about the training program he followed and which is accessible to all and revealed that he has never been so strong and so fit. Of course, he is not the only actor to have turned into a machine of muscles to play a superhero, but “physically” like him there is no one.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters in May 2022 and is directed by Taika Waititi, former director of Thor: Ragnarok. Almost nothing is known about the plot of the cinecomic that is part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are also in the cast Natalie Portman, What will be the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr, then Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Matt Damon (Loki), Russell Crowe (Zeus).