Chris Martin: who is he, age, wife and more details of the Coldplay vocalist

His full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin, son of Anthony and Alison Martin. He studied at Exeter Cathedral School and Shermorne School, one of the most expensive schools in the UK. In addition to being a singer, he is also a musician, songwriter, record producer, social activist, and philanthropist.

The English singer and songwriter is the leader of the band Coldplay, which will perform this Friday, September 16, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

When he was 7 years old, his parents gave him a ukulele and in this way, they motivated him to play it. When he turned 11, he had already composed his first song and, by the way, he sang publicly. “I don’t think going from 13 to 15 is an easy time for any kid. It’s like the great race for puberty, and if you’re in last place it’s not a race where you’re comfortable. I was a hyper-religious boy, quite naive and very critical”, the artist once said about his teenage years.

While he was studying, and with his passion for music, he created his first band, The Rockin’ Honkies. Years later, he met Phil Harvey, who would become his manager.

What did Chris Martin, leader of Coldplay, study?

In 1996 he arrived at University College London, where he studied ancient history, graduating with honors in Greek and Latin. There he met his future Coldplay bandmates Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. Together they created the band ‘Pectoralz’, which was later called ‘Starfish’ and, finally, they decided on ‘Coldplay’, the name that the group currently bears. They became known worldwide with the song Yellow and, in the year 2000, launched parachuteshis first album.

How old is Chris Martin?

The British artist was born on March 2, 1977 in Exeter, Devon, in England.. He is currently 45 years old. Although Martin is left-handed, he learned to play the guitar and draws with his right hand.

Who is Chris Martin’s wife?

In 2003, the artist married Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he had two children: Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin. 11 years later, in 2014, they separated, although they currently have a great relationship. Later, Chris admitted that she suffered from depression for a year after they broke up. However, that inspired him to compose songs for his Ghost Stories.

Currently, the Coldplay vocalist is romantically involved with actress Dakota Johnson, whom he met in 2017. At first, the couple preferred to keep their relationship private, although later, the paparazzi of the different media began to photograph them together, revealing their romance.

The couple even accepted their courtship long after they were seen together. A detail that has drawn a lot of attention is that, apparently, the actress has a very good relationship with Martin’s ex-wife. On one occasion they were also caught sharing with Brad Falchuk, Paltrow’s partner since 2018. Currently, Chris and Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griifith, live together in the mansion that the singer has in Malibu.