Chris Pratt vs. aliens from the future in the final trailer of The War of Tomorrow!

A few minutes ago Amazon Prime Video released the final trailer for The war of tomorrow, new sci-fi action starring Chris Pratt, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World.

Directed by Chris McKay on a screenplay by by Zach Dean and produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner, The war of tomorrow (original title: The Tomorrow War), you see the world upset and in shock due to a group of time travelers who have arrived since 2051 to bring an urgent message: in thirty years the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that present day soldiers and civilians agree to be transported to the future to join the battle, and among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), determined to save. the world for his young daughter who will join a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her estranged father (JK Simmons) in the desperate task of rewriting the fate of the planet.

In the cast also Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. The release date of The War of Tomorrow is set for next July 2nd exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. For more information, take a look at the official posters of The War of Tomorrow, a film that according to Chris Pratt will become your favorite: what are your expectations? Tell us in the comment section.