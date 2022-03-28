Chris Rock Comforted by A-List Friends After Will Smith Slap in the Face at Oscars 2022

ads

More about: chris rock Inside Questlove’s ‘weird moment’ accepting Oscar after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock ‘unfazed’ by Will Smith’s slap while partying at glitzy Oscars party Judd Apatow says that Will Smith ‘could have killed’ Chris Rock in Oscars slap in the face Tiffany Haddish: Will Smith’s slap in the face was ‘the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen’

Chris Rock was comforted by fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Sacha Baron Cohen at a glitzy party after Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars on Sunday night.

Guests at music manager Guy Oseary’s house said that Rock was composed when a large number of stunned people approached him and offered their support.

A spy said: “Chris was very calm, there was a lot of love for him at that party.

“Wanda Sykes was his wingman for the night. He was sitting at Guy’s dining table and people were lining up to comfort him and offer support.”

We’re told Rock, who provoked Smith when he made a joke about hair loss at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, also dated Woody Harrelson and Sacha Baron Cohen, who “told him what happened was completely wrong.”

“Comics at the Oscars are expected to make fun of guests, that’s what happens. What about Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes? He skewered the entire room, he could have been hit by dozens of people, but that didn’t happen.”

The source continued that the LAPD called Rock’s management team to ask if he wanted to file a police report, but “he didn’t want any of that.”

Rock even posed for photos with Harrelson, Robert De Niro and Oseary. The Instagram post was liked by a large number of featured people, many of whom wrote #teamchrisrock.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

The source added that the surprising incident was “the talk of the party,” adding that it was even more surprising because Rock produced the 2009 documentary “Good Hair” about black women’s hair and the pressure to have “good hair.” ».

However, Rock remained unfazed and stayed at the crashed party until well past 2:30 am Smith, meanwhile, partied at the Vanity Fair party.

A second source added: “There was some concern that Will Smith would show up at Guy’s party, and there was a discussion about what to do to keep them apart. Fortunately, Will didn’t show up.

Will Smith’s slap “was the talk of the afterparty,” but Rock seemed calm and collected. AFP via Getty Images

“Will and Chris were unable to clear things up after the incident: Chris left the Oscars ceremony immediately and went to Guy Oseary’s house.”

However, Sean “Diddy” Combs told Page Six that the two had resolved their issues after the broadcast.

“Everything is love,” he told us. “They are brothers”.

Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Zoë Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Jason Momoa, Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. .

Also, Pedro Almodóvar, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Larry David, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monae, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo.

ads