Business

Chris Smalls, the former employee who beat Amazon and created the company’s first union in the US.

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Christian Smalls

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Christian Smalls has campaigned for the union for years.

A labor union in one of the largest capitalist companies in the world.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant created by Jeff Bezoswas forced this Friday to recognize a union in the US for the first time.

The workers of a company warehouse in New York voted with 55% of the ballots in favor to join the association that seeks to promote the defense of their rights.

The group that promoted the initiative was led by former company employee Chris Smallswho became famous protesting safety conditions at the retail giant during the pandemic.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Huge Labor Victory at Amazon: New York Warehouse Approves Creation of Company’s First Union | Economy

4 hours ago

Netflix breaks with Facebook and you will no longer be able to use this function

5 hours ago

Amazon workers in the US win the pulse of the technology giant

5 hours ago

Energy Bureau approves electricity rate increase

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button