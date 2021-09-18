Christian Bale: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







Christian Bale he is one of the most versatile and eclectic actors that cinema could know. Very dedicated to his work, he works hard to bring his characters to life, also undergoing various physical transformations.

An actor who always gets involved and who is always able to create brilliant performances for every genre and category. And, without his apprenticeship and his commitment, he would not have reached where he is now. Here are 10 things you may not have known about Christian Bale.







Christian Bale: film

1. He’s got the show in his blood. Christian Charles Philip Bale was born on 30 January 1974 in Haverfordwest, Wales, of Jenny James, a circus artist, and by David Bale, former civilian pilot, businessman and animal rights activist. Christian has two sisters, Sharon and Louise, and a half-brother, Erin. During his childhood he traveled the world. When he was two, his family moved to Bournemouth, England and he grew up taking guitar and ballet lessons.

2. He started acting as a kid. Bale made his debut as an actor in the commercial for a famous brand of laundry detergents at the age of 8 and made his stage debut in 1984. Towards the end of the 1980s he worked in the miniseries. Anastasia – The last of the Romanovs, Heart of the Country and is recommended to Steven Spielberg for the movie The empire of the sun. Thanks to his performance in this film, Christian begins to be noticed more.

3. The films of Christian Bale. The 90s open with Treasure Island and continue with The newsboys (1992), Little Women (1994), Portrait of a Lady (1996). The 2000s begin with American Psycho (2000) and The sleepless man (2004) while, in 2005, he plays the role of Batman for Batman Begins. He later starred in The Prestige (2006), That train to Yuma (2007), The dark Knight (2008), Terminator Salvation (2009), The Fighter (2010), The Dark Knight – The Return (2012), American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving (2013), Knight of Cups (2015), Hostiles – Hostiles (2017) and Vice – The man in the shadows (2018). In 2019 he played Ken Miles in the film Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge. In 2022, however, it will be among the protagonists of the expected Thor: Love and Thunder of Marvel Studios in which he plays the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In 2022 he will also be among the protagonists of the new comedy directed by David O. Russell which does not yet have a title.

Christian Bale: American Psycho

4. He made himself known to the world. This film definitely changed Bale’s career. Presented at the Sundance Film Festival, the film is about Patrick Bateman, a yuppie who works on Wall Street. In private life, he dedicates many hours to self-care and if he lives a hectic life during the day, his true self manifests itself at night, starting to despise the marginalized and to envy his colleagues. In a short time, he will become a serial killer. A musical was also made of this film.

Christian Bale: body and height

5. He’s a skilled quick-change guy. Christian Bale is famous for the incredible commitment he puts into physically transforming his to give his character better realism. Neither The sleepless man, Bale lost about 30 kilos, assuming a corpse-like appearance. It seems that in order not to feel the hunger pangs he started smoking constantly. Immediately following this film, Bale launched into the production of Batman Begins. To play Bruce Wayne, the actor first put on weight and then put on several pounds of muscle mass.

6. He is a fighter. To turn The Fighter, Bale has lost weight again, losing about a third of his body weight. To fit the role that gave him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for the same category, Bale tried to adapt his physique to the moment Dicky comes out of jail, with a lean physique and able to boxing. Get back in shape to accomplish The Dark Knight – The Return and he gained 20 kg for his role in American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving of 2013. He should have made another physical change for the role of Enzo Ferrari in his own biopic, but dropped out because he had little time to do so. However, in 2018 he turned into Dick Cheney for the film Vice – The man in the shadows by Adam McKay.

7. Bale is a massive actor. In addition to his five-foot-eight-three-inch body size, Bale is an amazing actor in all respects. Always bright and realistic, he really puts all his effort and enthusiasm into every job he’s involved in. Indeed, this is one of the qualities for which he is always praised and which makes him one of the greatest actors of modern cinema.

Christian Bale: Batman

8. Read a lot of comics. In 2005, Bale was cast as the new Bruce Wayne: according to the production, he had the right looks and the stubbornness to play him. To bring a convincing Batman to life, he had to undergo a demanding physical transformation himself. With the help of a personal trainer, she gained her weight by more than 20 pounds (considering it came from The Sleepless Man), putting on as many pounds, muscle for the most part. To get more into the character’s mind, Bale started reading many volumes of comic books.

9. Visited Aurora’s survivors. The Dark Knight – The Return premiered at midnight on July 20, 2012 in Denver, Colorado, and its viewers were the victims of a massacre. During the screening, a 24-year-old boy, James Holmes, fired into the theater, killing 12 people and managing to injure 58 others. Bale was very impressed by this event and decided to pay tribute to the victims and go to visit the survivors in the hospital.

Christian Bale: The sleepless man

10. To make it happen, Bale put his own health at risk. In this 2004 film, Bale truly brings to life one of his best performances. In fact, he plays the role of Trevor Reznik, a worker who has not been able to rest for about a year, following a shock: for this reason, his appearance is like that of a corpse. He begins to hallucinate and experiences distractions that will precipitate his life. To make this film, Bale lost about 25 pounds, putting his own health at risk.

Sources: IMDb, thefamouspeople, biography