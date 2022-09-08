Entertainment

Christian Bale and Margot Robbie try to solve a mystery in new Amsterdam trailer

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is amsterdamdirected by David O Russellknown by titles such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle Y Joy. For his new bet, the director has reunited an impressive cast to tell a crazy and irreverent story that involves three friends and a mystery.

The cast is led by Christian bale, John David Washington Y margot robbiea doctor, a lawyer and a nurse who become the main suspects in a murder committed in 1930.

