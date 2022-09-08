Christian Bale and Margot Robbie try to solve a mystery in new Amsterdam trailer

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is amsterdamdirected by David O Russellknown by titles such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle Y Joy. For his new bet, the director has reunited an impressive cast to tell a crazy and irreverent story that involves three friends and a mystery.

The cast is led by Christian bale, John David Washington Y margot robbiea doctor, a lawyer and a nurse who become the main suspects in a murder committed in 1930.

To the already consolidated trio of protagonists is added a large cast full of great talents. Among them Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Risebourough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert de Niro.

Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie, the protagonists of this story

The first preview of the film makes it clear that this is another fun and intricate choral story, where each actor will have their share of screen time to bring out the best in their character.

“We need to clear our names,” says Burt, Bale’s character in the film. Likewise, the new advance reveals that the victim was killed by “something she had seen”, since the crime may be related to an “organization that wants to rule the world”.

Definitely, amsterdam It is already positioned as one of the most anticipated titles of the year, and one that will surely sound strong ahead of the awards season. However, there is an element that worries the study and it has to do with the controversies surrounding David O Russellwho has been accused of engaging in abusive behavior on film sets.

Even several actors have acknowledged having been involved in discussions and “toxic” situations during filming. Veteran actress Lily Tomlin claimed to have had a heated argument with Russell during the filming of strange coincidences (I Heart Huckabees). There were also rumors that the filmmaker engaged in some abusive behavior around Amy Adams during the filming of American Scandal (American Hustle), something that the actress herself acknowledged, admitting that Russell was very hard on her and made her cry every day.

In addition to these accusations, Russell He also received a complaint of sexual abuse by his transgender niece. The director confirmed the incident to the police, but tried to justify the fact by saying that his niece had acted provocatively towards him. All this situation caused him to move away from the media scene for a while. In fact, Amsterdam will be his first film since 2015.

We will have to wait and see if all this controversy generated around the director has a negative impact on the promotion of amsterdam which will hit theaters October 6 next.

