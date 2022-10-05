Christian Bale was going to sing with Taylor Swift in a new film – Radio Concierto Chile

October is a great month for swifties, as Taylor Swift will not only release her tenth studio album Midnights (twelfth if you consider the re-recordings of their albums Fearless Y Net) at the end of the month, but also interpret it from All Too Well will act in the next film by David O. Russell: “Amsterdam”. The film tells the story of three Americans who make a lifelong pact of friendship while serving in World War I and ultimately find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy.

The film, which will feature Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, He will not waste Swift’s musical talents, because as The Hollywood Reporter reports, she will have a song that she would initially perform alongside Bale and Washington.

However, not everyone was a fan of this trio of stars, not even those closest to it. Well, as she confessed in the interview, the actor’s daughter was not moved by this: “I went to my daughter and told her: ‘Guess who I sang with today? With Taylor Swift.’ And she was like: ‘Stop. What? Why? your would you do something like that?”

Is that the Batman actor also admitted that he does not have great musical skills, or at least on par with Swift: “Our tone was anywhere when suddenly David just says: ‘What do you think if Christian and JD (Washington ) shut up for this one and let Taylor do it? That’s when we realized we were drowning out an angel’s voice all day with our cacophony and our terrible, harsh voices.” The director ultimately decided that only Taylor Swift will sing in the film.

amsterdam

The film, which will arrive in Chilean theaters this Thursday, October 6, will also feature performances by Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant and Chris Rock.





