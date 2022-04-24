Entertainment

Christian Nodal tattooed Adamari López, is there something else between the two?

The talent of the young Mexican singer and composer, Christian Nodalseems to have no limit. He was known in his audience for his love of tattoos, something that could be considered a hobby, although it was undoubtedly surprising that another star, the renowned Puerto Rican host Adamari Lopez, ask him to tattoo it.

The relationship between the two began when López interviewed the musician prior to the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards, where he was not only able to be dazzled by his talent, but also build a friendship. Since then, the two have had a very good relationship.

