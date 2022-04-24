Christian Nodal tattooed Adamari López, is there something else between the two?

The talent of the young Mexican singer and composer, Christian Nodalseems to have no limit. He was known in his audience for his love of tattoos, something that could be considered a hobby, although it was undoubtedly surprising that another star, the renowned Puerto Rican host Adamari Lopez, ask him to tattoo it.

The relationship between the two began when López interviewed the musician prior to the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards, where he was not only able to be dazzled by his talent, but also build a friendship. Since then, the two have had a very good relationship.

Nodal tattoos Adamari López

Adamari Lopez She published a story on her social networks where she was seen talking to her daughter, Alaïa. In this call, he asked permission to get a tattoo with the initial of his name, obviously as a tribute to the girl. And she finished off the request that it would be Nodal himself, who was present with Adamari, who would carry out the work. With the consent of her daughter, the only thing left was for Adamari to publish the result.

Tattoo… And something else?

The driver continued to publish stories that anticipated what would happen. Instantly, fans began to suspect that something else could be going on between them. It is that Nodal is constantly related to different women, although it seems to begin to whiten his relationship with Aurora Cardenas. In this case, he makes sure that it is a great relationship of friendship and mutual trust but nothing more than that, something that the protagonists have neither affirmed nor denied in public.

Related news

After a few hours, Adamari published a photo where Christian’s work could finally be seen, who printed an A and a small heart next to her on the driver’s skin. López was delighted with the small but significant work that Belinda’s ex-fiancé didalthough he also assured that another tattoo will never be made and that this one was only for the emotional value it had.

The final tattoo, published by Nodal

As for Nodal, he declared that he was afraid of hurting her or doing it wrong, something that in the end did not happen, so he was also happy with the result.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!