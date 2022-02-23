Christian Nodal Would your parents go to jail? They denounce them

Christian Nodal, Universal Music denounces parents for fraud | Instagram

Christian Nodal, who since last November announced the legal dispute with Universal Music, it transpired that last Tuesday, his former record company denounced the parents of “Sonoran” of course “fraud”.

It was the afternoon of Tuesday, February 22, when it became known that the record label would have taken legal action against the parents of the singerChristian Nodal, Silvia Christina Nodal and Jaime González, as confirmed by the Ventaneando program.

According to the alleged lawsuit, the parents of “composer“They would have appropriated content that legally belongs to the label, so the firm went to the Prosecutor’s Office to file charges for “generic fraud.”

Christian Nodal, Universal Music denounces parents for fraud. Photo: Capture Instagram



According to what they indicate, the label, Christina Nodal and Jaime González “would have simulated contracts” to attribute to their son the “ownership” of the songs he recorded with said company, appropriating various phonograms and videograms that the label had already paid for.

Recently, the interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“, “Botella after bottle”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Of the kisses I gave you”, among many others, announced its merger with Sony Music, in the middle of the release of the song “We are no longer, nor will we be”.

Sony will have to investigate Nodal’s legal situation. Tomorrow in “Lo Nuestro Awards“, the interpreter will have to go on stage and who knows what can happen, said Pati Chapoy, who hinted that “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” could have problems with his live performances.

It should be remembered that in 2021, details circulated about the situation between Christian González Nodal and Universal Music, whom he “regional mexican”, born on January 11, 1999, I would sue first for “breach of contract.”

Jesús González Nodal would have signed with Universal in 2017. It was in the middle of the contract renewal when the JG Music company, owned by Jaime González (Nodal’s father) expressed his disagreements.

At the end of everything, it was not possible to reach an agreement and through his father’s company, the “former judge of The Voice” Universal Music sued, so it reacted with other legal actions.

The record company was backed by AMPROFON (Mexican Association of Phonograms and Videograms Producers) so in this way they managed to issue a statement in which they pronounced the interpreter’s veto.

That is to say, this somehow prevented any company from entering into an employment relationship with Christian Jesús González Nodal, whose image they supposedly had exclusivity, otherwise, this would lead to fines of up to 3 million pesos.

Later, the artist returned to his social networks to explain the situation to his fans, reiterating that no one would stop his music. The recent lawsuit comes 7 days after the announcement of Christian Nodal, who signed a contract with a new label, Sony Music.

In the midst of all the controversy of his breakup with Belinda, the “Mexican” released the song “We are no longer, nor will we be”, which they suggest is a hint to the Mexican actress and singer of Spanish origin.