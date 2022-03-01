Christian Nodal’s tattoo artist shows the process to erase Belinda’s name on his face

After many rumors that yes Christian Nodal had removed Belinda’s name from his face, a tattoo artist demonstrated on social media that, indeed, the singer underwent a coverage of the famous tattoo and disclosed the process.

Rafael Valdez, a tattoo artist from Guadalajara, announced that he was responsible for making the cover up of what at some point was an expression of love: the four letters that make up the word “BELI“and that Nodal was marked with ink to the side of the right ear.

According to evidence on his social networks, Valdez has left his work in the shoes of artists such as Demi lovato or Cara Delevingneas well as the footballer david beckhamamong other international figures of the show.

WITH WHAT DESIGN WAS THE TATTOO COVERED?

In the publication that Valdez made on his Instagram account, he shows two photographs. In the first, the moment prior to performing the coverage can be seen, and in the area of ​​the Nodal’s face where the letters are, the silhouettes of the four suits of the English deck are drawn: spades, diamonds, hearts, and clubs.

In the second image we see the finished work, with the figures of the cards filled with black ink. Valdez wrote in the post: “A little fun making hedges”, and tagged Nodal.

A week ago, Nodal offered a concert in Costa Rica. In the photos captured during the recital, it was evident that the letters had been covered by the signs of the cards.

AND THE TATTOO ON NODAL’S CHEST?

He has also speculated whether the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” would have covered another of the tattoos dedicated to Belinda, the one marked on his chest.

Rumors increased after Nodal appeared at the Lo Nuestro Awards. In a video recorded during his participation, and which has gone viral, the singer wears an open sack and, instead of the tattoo with Belinda’s eyes, shows the figure of wings.

So far, Rafael Valdez has not mentioned that if he also took charge of this coverage job of one of Nodal’s most striking tattoos.