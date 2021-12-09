World

Christmas “in red”, the regions made worse – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has released the updated map of the contagion. In just one week, Italy’s situation has clearly worsened, although it is still among the best in Europe, given that the majority of countries are marked in red or dark red. We, on the other hand, for the ECDC we still have some yellow areas: these are Calabria, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.

The worst will come in 10 days. Covid? Not only that, the emergency rooms are collapsing: Italy is about to collapse, it can't stand up

All other regions are marked in red, with the only exceptions represented by Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and the Province of Bolzano, which are reported in dark red. To make a comparison with the rest of Europe, large areas of Spain, Romania and Bulgaria are between yellow and red, while northern France, northern Germany, Sweden and Finland are in red: the rest of the continent is instead marked in red. dark, therefore the general budget of the Covid epidemic is very worrying.

Half Italy in the yellow zone, is the super green pass not enough? Nightmare Christmas: who will spend it in semi-lockdown

Returning to the Italian territory, the births of the monitoring conducted by Agenas were also disclosed: in six regions the critical threshold for admissions to intensive care has been exceeded. The Province of Trento recorded an occupancy rate of beds by Covid patients equal to 17% (+4 in a single day), followed by Friuli Venezia Giulia at 15% and Lazio, Liguria, Marche and Veneto at 12. %.

+32 percent. Bulletin, the data that makes Italy tremble: what has changed in hospitals

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, Fauci: “It is right to immunize children too, doses to poor countries to beat the virus”

2 weeks ago

Cumbre Vieja, new lava flows reach the sea in La Palma: the “island” of volcanic rock is growing

4 weeks ago

So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

1 day ago

Coinbase Will Accept Dogecoin, the Cryptocurrency Based on Memes, and That Makes It Go up in Value

June 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button