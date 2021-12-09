Christmas “in red”, the regions made worse – Libero Quotidiano





The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has released the updated map of the contagion. In just one week, Italy’s situation has clearly worsened, although it is still among the best in Europe, given that the majority of countries are marked in red or dark red. We, on the other hand, for the ECDC we still have some yellow areas: these are Calabria, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.





All other regions are marked in red, with the only exceptions represented by Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and the Province of Bolzano, which are reported in dark red. To make a comparison with the rest of Europe, large areas of Spain, Romania and Bulgaria are between yellow and red, while northern France, northern Germany, Sweden and Finland are in red: the rest of the continent is instead marked in red. dark, therefore the general budget of the Covid epidemic is very worrying.





Returning to the Italian territory, the births of the monitoring conducted by Agenas were also disclosed: in six regions the critical threshold for admissions to intensive care has been exceeded. The Province of Trento recorded an occupancy rate of beds by Covid patients equal to 17% (+4 in a single day), followed by Friuli Venezia Giulia at 15% and Lazio, Liguria, Marche and Veneto at 12. %.



