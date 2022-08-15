Entertainment

Christophe Galtier on the front line facing the war of egos

Kylian Mbappé after his goal against Montpellier on Saturday evening. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

DECRYPTION – The coach saw his first thorny situation with the episode of the penalty between Neymar and Mbappé.

After an idyllic start to his new duties, a smooth preparation and three victories in official matches with 14 goals scored and only two conceded, Christophe Galtier is facing his first real difficulty since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain. “If I accepted this position, these responsibilities, it is because I am capable of it”he hammered at the beginning of July, assuring that there would be “no compromise”. It’s time to move from theory to practice, as the specter of a new “penaltygate” hangs over the capital. After Neymar-Cavani in 2017, place for Mbappé-Neymar in 2022.

Designated number one shooter against Montpellier (5-2), Saturday for his first official match this season, Kylian Mbappé did not convert a first penalty – repelled by the Hérault goalkeeper Omlin – before seeing, to his great astonishment, Neymar Jr grab the ball to hit second. Despite the words slipped by the world champion in his ear, the Brazilian has nothing…

