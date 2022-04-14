Technology

Chrome OS Flex: a threat to Linux?

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 22 5 minutes read

We all want be up to date. who would not like to have the newest model from your TV, phone, game console, tablet or computer. But that has a price. The average life of these devices is usually greater than launch of new models. But those who prefer to continue with the old model are sometimes forced to change. Google wants to change this with Chrome OS Flex. How will it affect Linux?

Updating an application or an operating system is no secret. The process today is fast and simple. And most of the time it’s free. But with the device itself it is not the same. You have to pay for the electronic components that the software runs on. And sometimes, the software goes one way and the hardware goes the other. Or put another way, how many computers or smartphones use outdated or outdated software Why is it not possible to install a newer version?

Google has long stopped being a seeker or a compendium of services. Currently, it not only has a huge catalog of applications. It is that its catalog of operating systems is also frightening. With Android, it’s on TVs, phones, cars, and all manner of mobile devices. And with Chrome, or rather, Chrome OS, he made the leap to computers. Now he wants to open the season to Anyone can install Chrome OS on your own computer instead of buying a Chromebook. And although the idea is good, everything has its dark side or a not so flattering second reading.

The war of the browsers

Currently, there is fierce competition to see who controls the browser you use on your devices. It is the most used application, the one that opens the doors of the Internet. There you look for things, you find stores to buy, services to contract… And in this fierce war, Google Chrome is the king. Single apple safari it casts some shade on it, thanks to the Apple ecosystem. And at a distance MozillaFirefox It’s still there, far from what it once was.

The rest of current browsers are based on the Google Chrome engine, so Chrome wins market even unintentionally. It has become, de facto, the standard browser as Internet Explorer once was. In parallel, there are other wars to see who stays with the hegemony. Or there were. At the time, there was a war of mobile operating systems. It was won by Android, from Google. Apple maintains its portion of the cake with its closed ecosystem and, along the way, large companies like Microsoft fell (with Windows Mobilefirst, windows phonelater) or RIM, owner of blackberry.

Y on deskthe war remains at a low intensity. Windows still dominates in the computer. Apple has its share of the market with macOS. And the rest of the operating systems, such as Linux and UNIX derivatives, remain in specific sectors such as supercomputers, servers or embedded devices. But years ago another competitor emerged, again Google, with its Chrome OS. Until now, limited to pre-installed equipment. But in 2020 came the acquisition of Neverware. With this purchase, Google took over CloudReady, a service that allowed Chrome OS to be installed on any computer. Hence what we now know as Chrome OS Flex.

Two screenshots of Chrome OS Flex Credit: Paul Thurrott

What is Chrome OS Flex?

Chrome OS Flex it is a limited version of Chrome OS that is reminiscent of what it was in its early days. An Linux with the minimum elements, desktop, media player and file manager, and focused on the web browser, Google Chrome. From there, anything we want to do in Chrome OS Flex has to do with cloud applicationssomething that many of us are used to with names like Trello, Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, Word, etc.

At the moment, Chrome OS Flex is a version lite of what is today Chrome OS. We will not find support for Google Play or Android applications in general, it is not possible to run virtual machines with Parallels… A desktop operating system to use the browser. Hence their requirements are suitable for old computers.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 22 5 minutes read

Related Articles

They sue Elon Musk for the purchase of 10% of Twitter

25 mins ago

Easter: trick to change the WhatsApp icon for a purple cross

36 mins ago

How to view stories anonymously?

48 mins ago

the playback interface of its new version for Apple TV becomes native to tvOS 15

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button