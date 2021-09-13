chronicle of a Lifetime Achievement Lion in Venice78

He looks like a real cheetah at the awards ceremony for his Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Jamie Lee Curtis, class of ’58, two Golden Globes won, the first slasher heroine in history and a series of iconic films of which she is the undisputed star receives recognition during the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. An actress capable of catalyzing the attention of the public for which the interpreter will forever be Laurie Strode of Halloween, or the Wanda Gershwitz of A fish named Wanda or the Ophelia of An armchair for two.

Film that, on the occasion of the conference in Venice78, Curtis has found it to be a Christmas classic in Italy: “Are you saying they show me naked on television? Hurray! You’re keeping the 20-year-old me alive. I love that movie, it’s still extremely funny. It was a gift for me to have been chosen for the part by John Landis, because it was thanks to that film that many other job opportunities presented me. ”.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, Jamie Lee Curtis also participated in Venice78 on the occasion of the presentation of the film Halloween Kills, second chapter of the trilogy based on the eternal villain Michael Myers which will arrive in the room on October 21. “Taking part in a saga like Halloween all these years has been a responsibility to the public and working with David Gordon Green over the years has made me go even deeper as an actress in this horror universe. We have tried to comprehensively report a vortex like that of trauma that many women may find themselves in. And I think Laurie’s brutality and pain collide with reality’s brutality and pain. “. And to make it clear the link that now connects the actress to her character declares: “After forty-three years you can call me Laurie, you can call me Jamie, it’s now the same thing!”.