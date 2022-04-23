‘Chucky’ Lozano interests Raúl Jiménez’s Wolves

Mexican striker Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano would have his days numbered with the Napoli team from Serie A, since several reports suggest that the Pachuca youth squad would have one foot out of the team led by Luciano Spalletti, especially with the possible arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in summer.

Now, rumors place Lozano in the Wolverhampton team of the Premier League, where his compatriot Raúl Jiménez plays, with whom he has shared numerous games with the Mexican National Team.

According to the Napoli Today portal, he shares that “Chucky” would leave the Neapolitan team if he fails to extend his contract, which expires in 2024; and the Wolves box is already following closely.

Hirving Lozano’s record is valued at 35 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. Even the famous Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper has also published that the former PSV would leave Napoli in the next transfer window.

The ‘Chucky’ has not had his best season in Serie A, since he has gone on to play a secondary role for Luciano Spalletti, almost always coming on as a substitute in the final minutes, so looking for new airs would suit the Mexican.