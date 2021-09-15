Ciak turns with Giancarlo Giannini – Chronicle

A movie star in Valdorcia and in the Crete Senesi. We are talking about Giancarlo Giannini, actor, director and voice actor with an extraordinary palmares. From the award for best actor won in Cannes in 1973, to the collection of David di Donatello, Nastri d’Argento and Globi d’Oro. But above all a symbol of our cinema admired all over the world and a multifaceted talent like few others. To prove it is (also) his career as a voice actor, ‘lending’ his voice to stars such as Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino in several popular …

A movie star in Valdorcia and in the Crete Senesi. We are talking about Giancarlo Giannini, actor, director and voice actor with an extraordinary palmares. From the award for best actor won in Cannes in 1973, to the collection of David di Donatello, Nastri d’Argento and Globi d’Oro. But above all a symbol of our cinema admired all over the world and a multifaceted talent like few others. To prove it is (also) his career as a voice actor, ‘lending’ his voice to stars such as Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino in various popular interpretations. Therefore, the lights of the cinema in our territory are rekindled. In fact, the filming of the film-opera ‘Gianni Schicchi’ has begun, the world debut of the seventh art of the theater director Damiano Michieletto.

The film is based on the opera of the same name by Giacomo Puccini on a libretto by Giovacchino Forzano and inspired by Dante’s Canto XXX of Inferno. There are two points of interest regarding the Sienese areas: in addition to an important cast embellished by Giannini, there are the shots that interest, according to what we have learned, Trequanda, Petroio, Pienza but also Lucignano d’Asso in the municipality of Montalcino, such as reported by Montalcinonews.com.

Here the crew was at work this week and will continue, it is assumed, in the next few days. The film, according to the specialized sites, is produced by Genoma Films by Paolo Rossi Pisu, by Albedo Production by Cinzia Salvioli and with DO Consulting & Production. Giancarlo Giannini plays the role of Buoso Donati.

As often happens in these cases not much news leaked. But something came out, in fact, yesterday we managed to find out that Giancarlo Giannini had dinner in Montisi at the ‘Return of Flame’ restaurant. “He was very kind – explains the owner of the restaurant Marilena Libertini – he talked a lot with me, we were really happy to have hosted him and the others. The production of the film continues to come and eat with us, we already have reservations , We are really pleased”.

Because the cinema is not only a showcase for our places but also manages to ‘move’ the local economy, from restaurants to hotels, passing through wine bars and shops. And it creates attraction, stimulates the curiosity of tourists who, after seeing the images on TV or in the hall, want to admire the historic centers and famous landscapes that are the location for the films. Valdorcia, Crete Senesi, Valdichiana, are therefore confirmed as ideal sets and continue to maintain their appeal high as demonstrated also by the latest sporting events such as the stage of the Giro d’Italia in Montalcino which was broadcast all over the world.

Luca Stefanucci