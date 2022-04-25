CIMEX restaurants, bars and cafeterias will reopen in Havana. Prices…

This Friday the state corporation CIMEX announced that it will reopen several restaurants, bars and cafes in Havana. This is undoubtedly news expected by the residents of the Cuban capital, after the long closure caused by the pandemic.

In its Facebook account, CIMEX mentioned several of the gastronomic sites that will resume their service to the public. They are the Casa del Queso, in San Ignacio, corner Amargura; the Café del Oriente Restaurant, on Calle Oficios; the Sloppy Joe’s Bar, located on Ánimas corner Zulueta; and the La Barca High Standard Cafeteria, with address at Avenida del Puerto corner with Obispo.

Difficulties with supplies in Cuba have caused the authorities to ration products such as oil and chicken out of pocketbooks. That is why it is a mystery to know what establishments whose opening is imminent will be able to sell. There is also not enough wheat flour available, judging by the unstable sale of released bread and the absence of sweets.

A delayed reopening

The covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of most gastronomic centers not only in Havana, but throughout the country. Added to the sanitary measures was the enormous shortage of products. Throughout that period, some state restaurants and cafeterias limited themselves to providing lunch and meal delivery services.

As of October of last year, and after the worst moment experienced in Cuba with tens of thousands of patients and numerous deaths, a reopening of this type of establishment began. However, CIMEX dependencies maintained very limited activity.

The announced restart takes place in a context of prolonged crisis, with galloping inflation that increases prices every day. We will have to wait then for the food and drink offers, and above all, how much they will cost.

The most pessimistic might even expect the dreaded MLC to poke its elitist nose into CIMEX restaurants and cafeterias. But of course, the Cubans do not want to continue receiving these kinds of surprises.