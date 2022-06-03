Cinema listings for June 2022 in Argentina

Cinema listings, Week of Thursday 06/02/2022 to 06/08/2022

With clear dominance on the billboard of Top Gun: Maverick and even, Doc Strange 2, a third tank arrives to take over the rooms: the conclusion of the successful Jurassic saga. In this scenario, there is little room left for more premieres; We only have the late arrival of a film starring Elisabeth Moss, and three Argentine documentaries that get their place at the Gaumont Cinema.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion

It takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans should remain top predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

Fred and Rose are a young couple who move to Vermont for Fred to work as an assistant to a literature teacher. Both are also offered to reside in the house of Professor Stanley Hyman, on the condition that Rose agrees to clean the house and take care of his wife, the acclaimed author of the horror genre Shirley Jackson. Fred and Rose initially loathe the eccentric couple’s home, but eventually bond deeply with their colleagues, testing the limits of their love.

By Josephine Decker, with Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman, Victoria Pedretti, Robert Wuhl, Paul O’Brien, Orlagh Cassidy, Bisserat Tseggai, Allen McCullough.

Ricardo Mosner, an Argentine painter living in Paris, receives a phone call that could save his declining career: a mysterious commission for a series of paintings. The problem? He no longer sees colors. Soon, the irruption of an enigmatic man will confront him with the ghosts of creativity.

Argentine documentary by Esteban Perroud and Daniel Melingo.

These are the days before the carnival and while the gauchos prepare to carry out the ritual of purifying the meat, the animals sense the arrival of the end. A river separates them from the big city and, satisfied with having completed the task, the countrymen embark, attracted by the glare of the lights. The horses become Styrofoam totems and the masks cover the faces in a world of fantasy.

Argentine documentary by Martín Farina.

Telma, the cinema and the soldier

Telma is 77 years old and has some dreams to fulfill. One of them is to reunite her daughter Lili with her first love, a Malvinas soldier with whom she exchanged love letters during the 1982 war. With the help of her fellow retirees from the film club and against the wishes of her son-in-law, Telma will try to his daughter and the soldier seeking to achieve, after many years, the promised meeting.

Argentine documentary by Brenda Taubin.

This is the June 2022 Cinema List in Argentina, but if you don’t want to move from your home you can check our note with the featured movies of the month to watch on cable TV and streaming.