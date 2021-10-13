News

Cinema party kicks off between Chastain and Ghostbusters

Rome Film Festival at the start. And this sixteenth year-long edition is already announced as a success. So much is the desire to return to the almost normal post Covid, green pass in hand or just a click away, who cares. But with the rooms finally full or almost.

Conquering the Film Fest

Meanwhile, the engines are warming up today. The exhibitions dedicated to Zerocalcare, to Afghan women, to the Marchese del Grillo and more … But in particular it is the day of Jessica Chastain protagonist of The Eyes of Tammy Faye directed by Michael Showalter. The actress (who will be accompanied on the red carpet by her colleague Vincent D’Onofrio), after having enchanted Venice78, prepares to conquer Rome in theClose Encounter scheduled (from 3 pm) at the Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Ghostbusters Legacy lights up Alice in the city

While tonight, for the Alice nella Città section, the spotlight will be on the opening film of the review: Ghostbusters Legacy which will be preceded by a special red carpet animated by the popular Ghost Buster, in the presence of the screenwriter Gil Kenan. For the preview of the feature film by Jason Reitman at the Auditorium della Conciliazione everything has been booked for days.

Waiting for Depp and Tarantino at the Festa del Cinema

If the most anticipated stars on the red carpet remain, needless to say, announce them Quentin Tarantino And Johnny Depp (immediately sold out his masterclass of the popular Pirate of the Caribbean at Conciliazione), among the gems in competition for Alice stands out Beautiful. The anime of the award-winning Mamoru Hosoda which will be in our cinemas only from January, has already depopulated in Japan. It will be screened on Friday 15 October, in the presence of the director himself. What a party it is!

