Citrus and avocado: Sandra Bullock’s almost unknown millionaire business

The actress has been characterized by having very good investments that generate good profits, beyond Hollywood

October 04, 2022 6:56 p.m.

The queen of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock, does not stop moving in the business world, and now she has put up for sale one of her ranches located in Southern California for nothing more and nothing less than six million dollars, being the main The attraction of the property is the gigantic crops of organic citrus fruits and avocados that it houses on its land.

Sandra Bullock’s ranch. (HomeSmart Realty West). Source: Vanity

Apparently, Sandra Bullock bought this property in 2007 for 2.7 million dollars, reported the ‘LA Times’, but this is not the only one she has, among her long list of properties, two beachfront houses in the area can be mentioned. of Malibu and a $20 million estate located in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

Bullock is a faithful defender of healthy food and living, in fact, she has a restaurant dedicated to this area: Bess Bistro, an exclusive restaurant located in Austin, Texas, which had economic values ​​on its menu, maintaining various prices that ranged from the 6 to the 36 dollars.

And just along these same lines are the main attractions of the ranch that Sandra Bullock has for sale, which also has a Mediterranean-style house that is distributed between four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The rancho, called “La Granja” has a little more than 550 m² of living space.

Spaces of Sandra Bullock’s Bess Bistro restaurant. Source: RadarOnline

Despite the fact that Sandra Bullock has made it clear on many occasions that she would never stop eating her favorite foods, especially chocolate, to look good, she has said on several occasions that it is very important to exercise and eat healthy and healthy, more than for appearance, for health.