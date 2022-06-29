Entertainment

Clarissa Molina begins the summer showing off in a sexy printed bikini

Clarissa Molina has pleased his millions of followers in Instagram with photos showing her posing by the pool, showing off her statuesque figure in a patterned bikini. It was her way of receiving this hot season, which was reflected in her message that she wrote: “Let Summer begin!!! Summer-time! ☀️👙🌴 👩🏻🤍👦🏼”

In her recent posts on that social network, the beautiful 30-year-old Dominican has shown that any type of outfit looks good on her: from a tight orange dress to a sports outfit. But she announced that she plans to make changes in her house: “I’m here saying goodbye to my closet to make a more functional one, tomorrow I’ll share some little things with you!”

A few days ago Clarissa excitedly announced that she will be the host in the next installment of Youth Awards, which will take place on July 21: “I couldn’t be happier to finally be able to celebrate this great news with you!!! I am Host of Premios Juventud!!! I feel extremely happy because you know me and you know that I love music, driving and sharing the adrenaline that is lived together with the artists with all of you and the public at home. See you soon at the Choliiii! 🔥😎🔥 muah!!!!!!!”

