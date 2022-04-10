Classes and government work days will resume this Monday after the general blackout

Classes and work days in the public sector will resume tomorrow, Monday, after the general blackout that affected Puerto Rico since last Wednesday.

The announcement in which it is highlighted that tomorrow will be “a regular day” was made by the governor Peter Pierluisi through their social networks.

“Together we continue to push our island forward”, added the president in a post on his official Twitter account.

Minutes before, the Department of Education had reported that 93% of the schools — some 818 campuses — already had electricity and internet service.

“The agency’s Security area is verifying those that are still missing to work with LUMA and prioritize the connection of the remaining campuses”wrote Education in social networks.

More than 88 hours after a breakdown in Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, left all of Puerto Rico in the dark on Wednesday night, the consortium LUMA Energy and the Electric Power Authority (AEE) reported today, Sunday, that more than 1.46 million customers have recovered their electricity service.

LUMA Energy CEO Wayne Stensby said the fire investigation could take several weeks. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Engineer Josué Colón (wearing a blue shirt), executive director of PREPA, indicated at a press conference from the Costa Sur power plant that, at the moment, they do not have a concrete estimate of how long it would take for PREPA and LUMA to restore electricity service. electric power throughout Puerto Rico. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Colón, like Stensby, stressed that, at the moment, they do not know what caused the fire that led to the emergency situation on the island. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby, for his part, explained that LUMA Energy is in a process of “complete restoration” of the electrical grid, while lamenting the impact it has had on Puerto Ricans. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

PREPA personnel go to the switch area at the Costa Sur plant to continue with the repair work to restore service. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby indicated that “we will carry out an investigation into the causes. The investigation has just begun and we will share the results so that we can prevent a blackout like this from happening again.” (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

For his part, engineer Gadiel Hernández, from LUMA Energy, indicated that there was a possibility that the switch that caught fire had exceeded its useful life. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

“I have to look for the file to see, but it must probably be a breaker with over 40 years of service and its useful life of about 30 years must already have expired,” Hernández explained. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Stensby added that LUMA and PREPA personnel worked through the night to restore the affected generation units, high-voltage transmission lines and substations, in order to bring electricity to homes, businesses and industries. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Preliminarily, the executive argued that the blackout was caused by a fault in a switch in unit number five of the plant. After the fire occurred, the protection system of the electrical network was activated and the other generation plants were turned off. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Despite the seriousness of the failure, Stensby stressed that the conglomerate’s expectation is that “a large number of customers recover service this afternoon,” but insisted that he cannot estimate when the situation will return to normal. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

At the moment, over 400,000 subscribers remain without electricity service, and several municipalities also do not have drinking water service due to the lack of energy in the pumping plants. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

To date, more than 2,200 megawatts of power generation have been brought online.

Yesterday afternoon, an additional breakdown in the Aguirre plant caused some 100,000 subscribers to lose service again. System restore took several hours.

LUMA, which anticipates that the restoration of the electrical system will be “complete by Sunday afternoon”, is still investigating the cause of the blackout.

The unofficial version that has been handled points to a failure in a switch or “breaker” that had never been changed and was obsolete, causing the failure.

However, experts told The new day who doubt that a switch is the “culprit” of the general blackout and pointed out that a fault in the system could have caused the explosion of the “breaker”.