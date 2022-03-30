Claudia Martín shows off on the beach with a crossed bikini and shows off her curves with an elegant transparent dress

claudia martin He surprised his fans on social networks again with a photograph in which he posed with a cheeky wrap swimsuit with which he confessed his desire to return to the beach.

The protagonist of the TelevisaUnivision telenovela ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’ traveled a few days ago to the beautiful beaches of Oaxaca in the company of her boyfriend, fellow actor Hugo Catalán, where she showed off in tiny bathing suits that exposed her stylized silhouette; But due to their work commitments, the happy couple had to return to Mexico City, but apparently they already began to miss their vacations.

This is how the beautiful and talented actress made it known through her official Instagram profile, where she shared a sensual postcard in which she appeared again wearing a great body in front of the sea.

Posing with a pink bikini and sand covering her bodywas how Claudia Martín shone before the camera.

“Take me back to the beach to feel like a mermaid again“He wrote as a description of the postcard in which he also showed off his perfect tan.

The image, which was rated with more than 90,000 heart-shaped reactions, caused a tremendous stir, for which she also received a shower of messages with which her fans showed their admiration and praised her beauty.

“Total beauty”“A real queen”, “The Perfect Woman“,”The most beautiful”, “You look beautiful”, “You look very beautiful and sexy”, were the messages that were repeated the most in the comments section.

And although with the previous image it surprised a large number of users, it also attracted attention thanks to a daring see-through dress that she wore during a special program of E Entertainment Mexico to which she was invited on the occasion of the 94th delivery of the Oscar Awards.

With a series of photographs and videos, she delighted the eyes of her admirers, before whom she modeled the elegant silver-toned garment that exposed her stylized legs, curves and deep neckline who became the protagonist of the moment.

