Cleanse the blood to combat persistent covid

Persistent covid sufferers are desperate. And it is not for less: in the best of cases, they have been having to endure some of the more than 200 symptoms that have been identified in this pathology for months. Among these, fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction, which come to invalidate them in their daily lives.

It is still unknown what generates the persistence of symptoms after months of having passed the acute phase of the disease, but thanks to the investigations being carried out by specialized units such as the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona (Can Ruti), which has been working since June 2020, a possible solution seems closer every day.

In this sense, this unit intends to launch the first worldwide clinical trial on this pathology using the plasmapheresis technique. “It is a technique that what it does is clean the plasma, the blood, of inflammatory substances,” he explains to The vanguard Dr. Lourdes Mateu, coordinator of the Can Ruti persistent covid unit.

He argues that some of the theories that seek to explain why the symptoms persist refer to “inflammation, autoimmunity or viral persistence”, and that is why “the first thing” they want to address is “cleaning plasma of inflammatory substances ” of these patients. In January, the Ministry of Health reported that up to 1.2 million people suffered, or had suffered, from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

He reports that no regulated clinical trial has been carried out worldwide with this technique in persistent covid, although “some doctors, to the desperation of patients, have tried it individually, but without having any scientific evidence.” That is why he stresses the importance of generating knowledge.

“The problem with persistent covid is that there are few well-conducted clinical trials, especially of new drugs. Various treatments are being given, but without any evidence. It is very important that there are well-done studies that can give us answers”, he points out.

The plasmapheresis technique has been successfully tested in other pathologies, but not in persistent covid through a rigorous study Shooting / Adrian Quiroga

Their initial idea was to start the clinical trial in June, but now they suspect that they will have to wait until September because they still do not have the approval of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), which should make a decision in mid-May at the latest. . “We are hopeful that the response will be positive.”

Plasmapheresis is a safe technique that has already been used successfully, asserts Mateu, in other diseases of probably immune origin, such as Guillain-Barré neurological disease.

50 participants

The study that Can Ruti intends to carry out will be made up of a few patients, around fifty. Half of them will receive the treatment and the rest a simulation of the same, to later make the comparison.

Neither the patient nor the researcher, in order not to be conditioned, will know if the person is receiving the treatment or not. Only when they have all the results, the researchers will compare, to carry out the study, those who have received the placebo with those who, in fact, were treated with plasmapheresis. “What we want to see is if the treatment works and if it is maintained over time,” argues Mateu.

The idea is that the participants receive six sessions in the hospital in total, two per week, although the researchers will assess whether they finally have to be six or four, or even two, is enough. “They will come in the morning, we will do the session for them, which can last between two and three hours, and by mid-morning they will be able to leave”, explains Mateu.

As a reference center, what the unit coordinated by this doctor does is generate scientific knowledge about this pathology, which at the moment is quite scarce worldwide, to later transfer it to primary care, which is where the sick should be treated with persistent covid.

The primary, as a gateway

He explains that the trials, at present, are now very focused on the hospital, “but ideally they should be shared between hospitals and primary care, which has to be the patient’s gateway and where the same protocols are established. and circuits than in the hospital”. “This is where we want to go”, emphasizes Mateu.

Beyond this clinical trial using the plasmapheresis technique, the Can Ruti unit has designed two more related to persistent covid that are pending all the procedures to be able to carry them out in a time. “One of them will be with an antiviral and the other with an immunomodulator, a drug that modulates the immune response.”

Two more tests in anticipation

In the absence of drugs that have scientific evidence, what Can Ruti has offered patients so far is rehabilitation to try to improve their function.

“In the unit we do symptomatic treatment: if a patient has tachycardia, we give him treatment to treat the tachycardia; if a patient has chest pain, we treat them to improve that pain. But treatment that goes to the origin of the cause we do not give, because there is no evidence, “says Mateu.

He defends that “we must be rigorous”. “It is the same thing that happened with acute covid. At first, treatments were given without much evidence. Until we were rigorous and able to conduct clinical trials, we couldn’t know that remdesivir worked, that dextromethasone worked, and that other drugs worked as well.”

For this novel clinical trial that will be carried out, if the Aemps ends up authorizing it, in Can Ruti, 50 patients will be chosen. But how are they chosen? “One of the important inclusion criteria will be the degree of functional involvement,” explains Mateu. “Given that it is an invasive treatment, since we must puncture the patient, what we have decided is to choose those who are most affected in the unit, who have a higher degree of disability,” he adds.

What the researchers will do is collect all the symptoms, the quality of life scales and the degree of involvement of the participants and compare these data before treatment and after, to see if there has been an improvement.

When the study is small, such as the one to be carried out in Can Ruti, a single center (single center) is used. When researchers require a larger number of patients, what they do is coordinate a study with different centers (multicenter). “There it is very important that all the inclusion and exclusion criteria are very well defined so that all the centers do the same”, emphasizes this doctor.

Study participants could receive up to six sessions Shooting / Adrian Quiroga

Since June 2020, when this specialized unit began, Mateu and his team have treated some 700 patients. This accumulated experience has made them see that it is necessary to investigate this pathology because, no matter how much time passes, patients do not improve spontaneously.

“Unfortunately, there are few who are cured at the moment of persistent covid,” he stresses. “To give you an idea, of a database of 341 patients that we analyzed a while ago, only 26 had been cured, which means a percentage, about 8%, very small,” says Mateu. “We get between 50 and 60 requests for first visits each month,” he adds.

He explains that from February 15 of this year until the beginning of June there will be 211 new first visits.





