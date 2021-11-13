Climate, “watered down” agreement signed: India and China impose a slowdown on coal. The tears of the president of Cop26: “I apologize”

In the end, the text was approved: the United Nations summit on climate, better known as COP26, approved the agreement, defined by some as “historic”, which contains the guidelines for the planet to meet the objective set in Paris , to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by 2100 from pre-industrial levels. The green light came after a last-minute intervention by India to soften the content in the part relating to the cut of emissions from coal. India intervened in the final plenary to ask for the text to replace the formula “phase-out”, ie “phase-out” of coal, by inserting the expression “phase-down”, ie “gradual reduction”. Despite the opposition of many in the plenary, this was the case.

Moreover, if the negotiations had failed, it would have been a failure of historical dimensions. The president of COP26, the British Alok Sharma, asked, with tears in his eyes, “sorry for how the process has developed”. And he broke off twice in the face of surprising last-minute Indian demand. Amid applause, Switzerland criticized that the proposal was “watered down in a process without transparency”, while the European Union said it “wanted to go further” in hydrocarbons, but asked for the text to be approved, although the new changes were “even more disappointing” than the original wording. Climate envoy John Kerry said that in “a negotiation everyone is dissatisfied” and “this is a good negotiation”. The agreement accelerates action against climate change and urges countries to increase their emission reduction targets by 2030, although it recognizes that countries have “common but differentiated responsibilities.”

The text also recognizes that limiting warming to 1.5C requires “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including a 45% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.” Regarding financing to developing countries, one of the points that has raised the greatest tensions, the Glasgow Climate Pact urges rich states to at least “double” their contribution to the adaptation of the most disadvantaged countries by 2025 compared to levels of 2019. The delegate from Antigua and Barbuda, speaking on behalf of many developing countries, asked for their “disappointment” for the failure to create a formal mechanism for the delivery of funds to the nations affected by the climatic impacts. Adding that “The group had considered asking for changes to the text, but did not do so in order to reach an agreement”.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma closed sobbing: “I understand the profound disappointment, but it is vital that we protect this package,” he added. Even if the indignant reactions in the world are not few. The loudest remains that of the climate activist, Greta Thunberg, on Twitter: «Cop26 is over. Here’s a quick rundown: Bla, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside these rooms. And we will never, never give up. ”