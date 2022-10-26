Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of its Pine-Sol disinfectant that could contain bacteria

Pine-Sol suitable to fight covid-19 0:50

(CNN) — Approximately 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products were recalled because they may contain potentially harmful bacteria.

Clorox said some of the affected Pine-Sol products could contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they “are at risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.” , according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Eight different versions of Pine-Sol have been recalled, including Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (Lavender Cleaner, Sparkling Ripple and Fresh Lemon scents), CloroxPro Pine-Sol Multi-Purpose Cleaners (Lavender Cleaner, Sparkling Ripple, Fresh Lemon and energetic orange scents) and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Fresh Lemon Cleaner.

CPSC says no injuries were reported.

The affected Pine-Sol products were manufactured between January 2021 and September 2022. The products described were manufactured at the Clorox factory in Forest Park, Georgia. They were sold on Amazon and at various national retailers including Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Kroger, and Dollar Tree.

The recalled bottles have date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in different ounce bottles, ranging from 28 to 175 fluid ounces.

If anyone has a recalled bottle of Pine-Sol, the agency says to dispose of it and contact the company for a refund.

The company created a special website for refunds.