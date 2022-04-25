Coastal Granny Style: What’s Trending for Spring Summer 2022

If you haven’t heard of the coastal granny style we assure you that, when you inquire into it, you will feel the deep need to have welcomed it much earlier. The truth is that, at this very moment, I am imagining how I would write this article if I were in a very cozy environment, surrounded by coastal vibes and having one of the Nancy Meyer romantic comediess, which I would visualize after rescuing (and preparing) my favorite recipes.

Every lover of trends of fashion and of the timeless and minimalist lifestyle (as yours truly) would constantly project such a situation in her mind. And that only means one thing: that, according to the TikTok content creator Lex Nicoletawe are the maximum expression of coastal granny style, a movement that shows how to denote sophistication and elegance from classic and simple finishes. Definitely, this concept will become one of the trends that will dominate in 20222 influencing, also, in the dress codes until today established for the summer.

What is coastal granny style?

After observing the inspiring lifestyles shared by the characters in the nancy meyers movies in films like Somebody has to give in or Falling in love with my ex, the influencer lex nicoleta decided to put a title to all those aspirations that a priori they seem to be more utopian than realistic and share it on the platform TikTok. Video that has managed to go viral spreading around the globe.

Nicoleta understands that someone is following the coastal granny style when distilling a type of relaxed and mature luxury. In fact, it is so light that it can be perfectly compared to the fresh texture of the linen fabric in any summer garment. It is, after all, the act of emulating the aesthetic that we have seen so many times in the hands of actresses like Diane Keaton either meryl streep on the big screen.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Where have we seen the coastal granny style?

The coastal granny style has convinced celebrities who claim to have performed it even before the appearance of TikTok. The American interpreter Anne Hathaway was recently spotted wearing a look made up of basics made up of a neutral shirt and capri jeans. Two articles that, due to their preparation, will become ideal for capturing the aesthetics of the emerging trend. Also, fashion houses like Proenza Schouler –with a pristine white set–, Rejina Pyo –with a shirt dress– and Hermes –wearing baggy paper bag trousers– manage to get us inside, through their presentations on the catwalk to Spring-Summer 2022 in a universe where life is calm and really satisfying.