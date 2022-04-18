Entertainment

Cobie Smulders only landed the role in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ after Jennifer Love Hewitt turned it down for ‘The Ghost Whisperer’

When you think about which TV series you would consider the iconic, legendary, or fan-favorite level of achievement, how i met your mother is probably high on the list. It’s a pop culture phenomenon, almost as notorious as Friends or even Seinfeld. And while it continues to air in reruns, fans are still talking about it, watching it, and reciting their favorite lines from it.

Do you know who else I could be thinking of how i met your mother? Jennifer Love Hewitt might occasionally reflect on the CBS TV show, except she’s probably not as excited as fans to look back. Hewitt is reported to have been one of the top choices for the role of Robin Scherbatsky. She but she turned him down, leaving room for Cobie Smulders to become a star. Given the success of the show now and over time, Hewitt seems to have missed out on a huge opportunity.

