Cobie Smulders only landed the role in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ after Jennifer Love Hewitt turned it down for ‘The Ghost Whisperer’

When you think about which TV series you would consider the iconic, legendary, or fan-favorite level of achievement, how i met your mother is probably high on the list. It’s a pop culture phenomenon, almost as notorious as Friends or even Seinfeld. And while it continues to air in reruns, fans are still talking about it, watching it, and reciting their favorite lines from it.

Do you know who else I could be thinking of how i met your mother? Jennifer Love Hewitt might occasionally reflect on the CBS TV show, except she’s probably not as excited as fans to look back. Hewitt is reported to have been one of the top choices for the role of Robin Scherbatsky. She but she turned him down, leaving room for Cobie Smulders to become a star. Given the success of the show now and over time, Hewitt seems to have missed out on a huge opportunity.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ remains a fan favorite

‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky | Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images

if you haven’t seen how i met your mother or are still catching up, the spoiler-free premise is pretty straightforward. There are nine seasons of adventures to enjoy, and you’ll follow five main characters, as a flashback narration by Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met his mother.

Part of the success of the TV show is the portrayal and complexities of these main characters. In addition to Ted as the lead, his circle of friends includes Marshall Eriksen, Barney Stinson, Lily Aldrin and Robin Scherbatsky, played by Smulders. These five friends and their antics as singles and dating adults resonate with fans to this day. And despite the few plot holes, as Insider points out, it’s a nine-season show worth bingeing on.

Jennifer Love Hewitt was offered this role

Some actors are still criticized for passing up the opportunity to play a role in a movie or television series that ended up being a huge success. Hewitt is probably one of them. Glamor Opens Up About The Time Hewitt Turned Down The Role Of Robin Scherbatsky In HIMYM. The show’s two creators, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, admitted during a Reddit AMA that Hewitt had been their first choice for the role.

Instead of logging in HIMYMHewitt chose to play the lead role in the drama, ghost whisperer, about a clairvoyant who could communicate with the dead to affect change in the real world. the ghost whisperer ended in 2010, which meant Hewitt had more free time to tune in HIMYM. Smulders, who had been marginally unknown at the time, took on the role of Robin and hasn’t looked back since.

Everybody loves Cobie Smulders

Smulders had been working in Hollywood for a while before how i met your mother, according to his IMDb profile. You may remember his role in the lego movie (voice of Wonder Woman,) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Maria Hill) or as Leigh Ostin in the word i.

But his career from HIMYM it has only seemed to flourish even more. She played Maria Hill in a series of avengers films and starred in several television series, including A series of unfortunate events (2017,) nature cat (2017-2018,) and college friends (2017-2019.)

But what fans are most excited about is a new chapter in the how i met your mother history. how i met your father began earlier this year, and Smulders is reprising his role as Robin. Hulu has officially confirmed that the TV show would be returning for a second season, with double the number of episodes as well.

Smulders is probably the best person to play Robin. And it seems that Jennifer Love Hewitt missed an opportunity.

