A few minutes ago Netflix released the very first teaser trailer revealing the Cobra Kai Season 4 release date. The wait will be a little longer than expected: we will have to wait until next December for the highly anticipated fourth season of the 1980s cult sequel series.

Are you a fan of Cobra Kai? Here is a selection of the best gadgets from the Karate Kid sequel!

Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser trailer and release date

Here is the teaser:

Cobra Kai – the TV series

Cobra Kai was developed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. The first two seasons started in 2018 on YouTube Red and landed on Netflix after the streaming platform closed. This is the sequel to the Karate Kid – To Win Tomorrow franchise set 34 years after the events of the films.

The cast are back in the role of rivals and protagonists Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence).

Here is a brief synopsis of the series:

Cobra Kai takes place 34 years after the events narrated by the first film in the Karate Kid series and follows the life of “villain” Johnny Lawrence. From an All Valley upper-class protégé, Lawrence has morphed into a middle-aged bankrupt who lives for the day. The road to redemption will lead him to reopen the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, thereby rekindling his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso, who has meanwhile become a wealthy auto show entrepreneur. For his part, LaRusso, having abandoned the role of the student, decides to teach karate to one of his young employees, who unbeknownst to him is the son of Johnny Lawrence who has a bad relationship with his father, ideally taking the place of the deceased Mr. Miyagi.

While waiting for Cobra Kai Season 4, buy the comic COBRA KAI: THE KARATE KID SAGA – JOHNNY’S STORY on Amazon.