Coconut oil for hair, the beauty secret of many celebrities

The coconut oil It is a natural product of vegetable origin obtained when pressing and refining its pulp. It is one of the cosmetics favorites for him hairalong with olive oil, of many women. The main reason is its great quality to maintain the mane and the hydrated skin.

Blake Lively uses it on the advice of his mother to moisturize the ends of the hair and prevent them from becoming brittle; Emma Stone applies it as a make-up remover; the top Carolyn Murphy moisturizes her skin and hair when she notices them dry… And so far so good, but from that to what she serves to whiten teeth, As the always controversial Gwyneth Paltrow assumes – a widespread theory on the Internet that many dentists back down – there is a step.

And it is that among his ingredients main is the luric acid, recognized for its great nutritional properties. For this reason, it is ideal for combating dry and damaged. That yes, it does not work miracles and to obtain the best results you will have to know how to use it correctly.

What is coconut oil for in hair?

The coconut oil applies in the hair to protect and nourish it in depth, since it forms a natural barrier that prevents us from losing the natural proteins of our scalp. Ultimately, it helps prevent rip. And although there are many cosmetics that include it, it can also be used on its own.

Benefits of coconut oil on hair

The Benefits What does the coconut oil to hair are multiple. It is perfect to repair the hair after the summer and it is best to apply it as if it were a face mask. It is a remedy for dry hair Y damaged what you have to apply mid to ends. Of course, the amount must be minimal: chat in hand a drop that is as big as one almond.

On the other hand, it turns out cash in the dry ends, which fills with vitality preventing breakage and subsequent fall. In this case, you must follow the same rule of the almond, but never use it in the root. Likewise, it provides brightness Y smoothness without leaving a greasy feeling. So you will have beautiful hair without having to despair because it also helps fight the dandruff.

How to use coconut oil on hair?

The coconut oil is very rich in vitaminsAND Y Kas well as in minerals Y proteins. In such a way that it can replace without any problem the conditioner. “We just have to apply it dry on the hair and let it act for an hour covered by a swimming cap. Afterwards, we will wash it normally and we can check its effectspositive on the hair”, they explain from Atida Mifarma.

In the event that you want to control dandruff, the professionals of the aforementioned pharmacy say that the best thing is “Mix two tablespoons of coconut oil with five drops of oil essential of tea tree“. As for the number of days you should use it, they assure you that it will help you a lot if you do it every 72 hours and leave it in your hair for half an hour.

coconut oil for curly hair

The coconut oil is a great ally for curly hair because it softens and also controls the frizz. In this sense, apply it from the middle to the ends, you don’t have to lighten it. Arganour (6.50 euros for 250 milliliters) has this cosmetic of coconut oil It is indicated for both skin and hair. In addition to containing luric acidis also formulated with caprylic acid, mystic acidY B vitamins Y AND.

Coconut oil for colored hair

Aveda coconut oil maskAVEDA

The tints usually dry off the hair and for this reason the coconut oil he is a great ally. Some beauty experts claim that if you put a few drops of this vegetable cosmetic to the dye, you will be counteracting the effects of chemicals of this coloring product. In this sense, it should be noted that the color will be more uniform and it will last longer. aveda (59.50 euros for 200 milliliters) offers this face mask for dyed hairwhich are instantly untangled and intensely conditioned.

Mercadona coconut oil for hair

Mercadona’s cosmetics are known for their good relationship price quality. And in this chain supermarkets we found this coconut oil for him hair (4.50 euros for 450 milliliters), a product with numerous reviews in Youtube Y TikTok, most positive. The best way to apply it will be in a good amount so that it is wet and then cover your hair with a cap, between 40 and 60 minutes. Then take it with you champ usual and rinse with warm water.

