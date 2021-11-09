Codacons denounces DAZN for the stop of multipurpose subscriptions: the press release

Codacons has decided to submit a complaint to the Communications and Competition Authorities in order to ascertain the correctness of DAZN’s work

The “Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers” has decided to expose itself to the decision of the streaming sports platform to say stop to the simultaneous viewing of content by two users with a single subscription. This is the press release:

“Dazn’s decision to block“ multipurpose ”subscriptions from mid-December comes to the attention of Agcom and the Antitrust Authority. The Codacons, after the news published today by Il Sole 24 ore, has in fact decided to submit a complaint to the Authority for communications and for competition to ensure the correctness of the company’s actions. If Dazn’s decision to unilaterally change the contractual conditions and block access to content from two devices at the same time is confirmed, it could be profile damage for those users who have activated subscriptions based on conditions on which Dazn now backs off. While the need to fight piracy is understandable, on the other hand, it is undeniable that changing the rules of the game after users have accepted the conditions proposed by the company and signed the subscriptions could constitute a violation of civil law and the Consumer Code, with a consequent infringement of consumers’ rights.. For that reason Codacons announces a complaint to Agcom and Antitrust, so that they can open an investigation into the case and, if Dazn’s decision is confirmed, ascertain the correctness of the company’s actions sanctioning any violation of the provisions on contracts “.