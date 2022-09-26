Colima Newspaper

Saturday September 24, 2022 9:22 am

SHE SPOKE of the original peoples. It is interesting to know that part of their language, uses and customs still endure despite time. If we talk about ancestral medicines we can highlight the benefits of the temazcal, widely used in a ritual way by the concepts that have been rescued, it is a medicine that helps physically, as well as in the energetic plane, where it is understood that its use gives a cleaning of organs, of the respiratory system, detoxifies toxins, repairs the circulatory system, cleanses the skin, gives a feeling of tranquility and relief due to the cleanliness it generates, among other things.

Temazcal comes from the Nahuatl word “temazcalli”, (temaz-sweat, calli-casa); “sweat house” This tool is just a small treasure that our ancestors gave us to take care of the body in conjunction with mother nature and the elements, earth, water, fire, air and healing plants. The original peoples are also great in their herbal knowledge, they use medicinal plants with wisdom expressed in their permanent use, their knowledge goes through the passage of time, saving and transmitting knowledge of high cultural value as well as health.

Thus, every time this “sweat house” is used, medicinal plants are an important part of the balance of health. In Colima there are suitable places for its use and knowledge. Each medicine that you want to use is important to seek the guidance of those who know about the subject, since we must not forget that everything has its indications and contraindications. For example, it should not be used by people who suffer from claustrophobia, blood pressure problems, or pregnant women. I also remind you of the ceremonies that we are carrying out for those who seek a different health alternative, ideal for those who suffer from depression, sadness, emotional trauma or some addiction.

For more information, I invite you to contact us at 312 1334989. Opening our minds to new tools brings us closer to ancestral health.