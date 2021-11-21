Comes in December a game that wants you to feel like in Skyrim (and No Man’s Sky)

Skyrim she just turned 10 and Bethesda celebrated in the best way by bringing it out on the market The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, an updated version with new content for the most modern consoles.

Apparently, however, the players never get enough of the typical atmosphere of the historian Bethesda open-world RPG, so much so that a thought game will be released in December to make you feel right in Skyrim.

The December 4th will arrive on the market Icarus, a new survival game created by RocketWerkz.

Here is the ferocious fauna of the game world

Icarus is a game based on PvE mechanics that will catapult you into a alien world hostile and dangerous that is just waiting to tear you apart.

Dean Hall, developer and founder of RocketWerkz, confirmed that “after three months of beta testing and feedback from one of the busiest gamer communities I’ve ever seen, finally Icarus is ready to go outAnd”.

The title will support both the single-player be one co-op up to eight players. The setting where the missions will take place will be that of an alien world initially intended as a second Earth.

In the game you can to hunt and get items for survive a multitude of hostile events such as climatic alterations, toxic atmospheres and one decidedly ferocious wildlife.

L’exploration obviously it will have a fundamental role as well as the mechanics of crafting.

In the trailer above we can see that players will have the opportunity to explore three different biomes in Icarus: desert, Arctic And temperate forests.

Also inspired by No Man’s Sky, in the title players will have some sort of spaceship which will remain in orbit, in which among other things they will have to return cyclically since the toxic and hostile atmosphere of the planet will not allow long stays on it.

The title looks promising and it won’t take many days to discover its value.

