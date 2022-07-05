Comesaña estimates for October “an important change” in Internal Medicine places “in everything” Sergas

The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, has assured this Tuesday that in October there will be “an important change” in the Internal Medicine positions “in the entire Galician Health Service” (Sergas).

This has been stated, to questions from the media in relation to the needs in Internal Medicine in Galicia in the framework of a press conference on the situation of the lack of doctors in Primary Care.

“We have the real staff, the one that does not work due to sick leave and the selective processes pending to be executed”, commented Comesaña, who recalled that they proposed “advance the process” but, in a meeting with the heads of the Internal Medicine service of the hospitals Sergas, “it was decided to postpone until October.”

“There will be an important change in the positions we have in Internal Medicine in all the Galician Health Service”, concluded the head of Sanidade regarding this specialty in Hospital Care.

SANTIAGO

Asked about the specific case of the head of the Medicine service at the Clinical Hospital of Santiago who has recently resigned, although the management of the Compostela area has pointed out that he had previously communicated his desire to retire, Comesaña thanked him for his “effort to dedicate his time to organizing ” the service and “when he decides to stop doing it, maximum respect and he will not hear from this Minister any reproach to a person who makes the decision” to leave.

“Once management takes over, a solution is sought to fill that position. I know that they work along these lines and also that they work with the care management on organizational proposals that help improve the situation of the service at a complex time”, explained Comesaña.

The head of Sanidade has insisted that “the number of Covid cases is increasing and so are incomes” in Galicia. “It is the service that has had the most burden in recent years due to the pandemic, Internal Medicine,” he pointed out, to emphasize “this rebound” that “is noticeable” in hospitals and defends that “measures” be taken. “By service and area they will look for solutions to solve this situation in Galicia”, he concluded.

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA. EP