COMPANY / How important is aesthetic medicine?

Over the years, people have become aware of the importance of caring for and well-being of the body, so that during adulthood they usually begin to eat healthier, exercise more and apply aesthetic medicine treatments.

As a pioneer in this field, for the last 16 years, Dr. Lara Schilling and CEO of Mesobiotix Cosmeceutical has been searching for a masterful formula to help her patients reverse skin aging, through various compounds and cosmetic procedures.

His clinical experience and that of his team, allowed him to create treatments and develop innovative formulas for skin care, covering all the needs that patients usually present, from the marks of the passing of the years, to acne, hyperpigmentation, scars, hair loss, stretch marks and cellulite.

On the other hand, Dr. Schilling’s philosophy is based on aesthetic medicine with a conscience, which highlights the importance of each patient knowing the benefits of the treatment that is carried out, but also the possible side effects that it could cause.

Various aesthetic treatments for skin care

In the field of aesthetics, there are various types of treatment that can be adapted to both women and men, regardless of age. In this sense, it is advisable to pay attention to the recommendations that specialists can provide, who will be able to determine more accurately what type of care the patient requires.

These aesthetic treatments, in the case of the face area, can be focused on the look, eyelids, the application of hyaluronic acid, collagen, even therapeutic massages for the well-being of the skin. With proper care or a combination of several procedures, it is possible to have a young and healthy appearance.

An example of this are the results offered by the active ingredients that make up the Mesobiotix cosmeceutical line, which from day one provides the skin with complete regeneration, helping to combat free radicals present in the environment that cause dryness, blemishes, redness, wrinkles and collagen loss.

Benefits that aesthetic medicine brings to life

Not feeling good on the inside leads to not feeling good on the outside, which is why aesthetic medicine, through non-invasive treatments, helps patients regain confidence and self-esteem lost over the years. Aesthetic medicine is a branch of medicine that deals with improving a person’s appearance. It is not only about beauty, but also about health.

Aesthetic medicine has been around for centuries and has been used to treat people who have suffered disfigurement or injury. However, in recent decades, it has become more popular and more accessible to people who want to improve their appearance without going under the knife.

Aesthetic medicine can be used for many different purposes such as: improving self-esteem, reducing pain and discomfort, improving quality of life, helping with weight loss or weight management, reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Dr. Lara is a specialist in Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging. In addition, she is one of the pioneers in Italy, the Dominican Republic and the United States and she is always at the forefront of medical aesthetics.