confirmation arrives. And the picture of the tummy

The actress will be a mother in a few months. To launch the news, the American magazine People, which would have had the confirmation directly from the spokesman of the diva and Oscar winner. For her this is the first child, as well as for her husband, the art collector met in the summer of 2018 and married the following year, on October 19, in a castle in Newport, Rhode Island.

A wedding reception for 150 guests, which was among the most talked about in the world of gossip. Also because stars of the caliber of Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer participated. And now the news of the sweet expectation that is going to crown an already very strong love. In June 2019, a few months before the wedding, Jennifer Lawrence called Cooke Maroney “the greatest human being I have ever met”.

And so Jennifer Lawrence, 31 and Oscar winner for The Positive Side is expecting her first child from her husband, the 37-year-old art dealer Cooke Maroney. The weekly Chi, directed by Alfonso Signorini, has also published the first shot of the tummy: the actress has a mask on her face, a white dress and above all a sweet roundness.

Not only good news on the private front, also on the professional one: on December 24 the film “Don’t Look Up” with Jennifer Lawrence will be released on Netflix, of course, but also colleagues like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Gina Gershon, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman.

The film, whose trailer was released in the last few hours by Netflix, bears the signature of director and screenwriter Adam McKay and tells of the difficulty of bringing together the interests of politics and people on the issues that look to the salvation of the planet.



