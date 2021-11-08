Confusion to CM: ‘Milan-Inter at a European level, the Rossoneri are better. Naples tired. And the African Cup is unacceptable! ‘ | First page

You are disconcerted, given the derby: what is Inter missing to be more competitive?

«Inter have nothing missing. For the Italian championship, what is left is enough “

But the direct clashes do not win them. He drew with Milan, Juventus and Atalanta. And he lost with Lazio.

«It must be said that on Sunday evening she found a Milan that put her in difficulty, attacking man on man and following him everywhere. Atalanta did it, now everyone does it a bit. Milan are a great team, it’s not easy to beat them. And then there is the lackluster moment of some of his performers. Lautaro who hasn’t scored in five days is a luxury “

What derby have you seen?

«I saw a good derby, with great spirit and good plays, with a first half at a European level. And Milan had another rhythm. I think it was a very favorable day for Milan: on the day in which Napoli also drew, they kept Inter at -7 ».

By the way: Napoli is in decline.

«He was stopped by a good Verona, but it’s true: Napoli are five games that are not brilliant. I’ll tell you a fact that illustrates this difficulty: in the first 7 matches Napoli scored 18 goals, in the second five on play they scored 4 goals, plus the two penalties of Insegne with Bologna ».

Maybe it’s a – trivially – tired team.

«Fatigue is everyone’s right, but it’s true that Napoli’s soloists are less brilliant. I think of Insigne and Politano and above all of Lozano, who has almost disappeared. With Verona Koulibaly was missing, and that’s not a little bit ».

Napoli from now until the end of 2021 is expected from direct clashes. And in January he will lose the three Africans – Koulibaly, Osimhen and Anguissa – engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations.

«It’s true, and the calendar doesn’t help Spalletti. But I believe that the championship is still strongly in the hands of Milan and Napoli. And let me tell you something about the African Cup ».

Please.

“It is not acceptable to have a big tournament in the middle of winter. For the World Cup in Qatar the championships stop, for the African Cup no. It is a factor that can have an impact ».

Chapter Rome: has Mourinho’s house of cards already collapsed?

«I am honestly a little surprised by Mourinho’s behavior. I agree that there have been refereeing errors, but I don’t remember in many years a coach crushing the club so heavily, with such harsh and public words. I say: go to society and knock your fists on the table. But there is no counterpart, this is the truth. We of Friedkin’s Rome know nothing ».

So why does Mourinho do this?

“I think he feels the ground is missing under his feet. And anyway he never blames himself, he never did. But the real problem is another: at the end of the year, Rome will have 500 million in debt. And in the meantime something very serious has happened ».

Meaning what?

“The rules on the coast have been changed. The liquidity indicator went from 0.8 to 0.6. It is a very serious fact. The liquidity indicator indicates the difference between receivables and payables. Based on that, they tell you how much you can spend on the transfer market. But it is a problem that affects 80% of Serie A clubs. And the remaining 20%? He would have the right to complain. This is why I say it is not a regular championship ».