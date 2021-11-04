Consultation and acquisition of electronic invoices: memberships reopen

Extension of three months for joining the service of storing and consulting the electronic invoices of the Revenue Agency.

Reopening of the terms, until 31 December 2021, for joining the service consultation And acquisition from the electronic invoices issued and received, after the deadline of last September 30 of the transitional phase. The Revenue Agency has decided to allow VAT numbers, intermediaries and final consumers to register on the platform again.

Guide to online consultation of electronic invoices February 15, 2021



The service “Consultation and acquisition of electronic invoices or their computer duplicates” can be reached from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website, upon registration and login with your own digital identity: from here it is possible to consult the invoices issued and received since 2019.

During the transitional period, operators and delegated intermediaries, even in the absence of adherence to the service, were able to consult all the invoices issued and received since the start of the electronic invoicing obligation. Now, we have the reopening of the deadlines for joining the consultation service e acquisition from the electronic invoices and theirs computer duplicates, with the consequent possibility of accessing all invoices issued and received transmitted to the Exchange System from 1 January 2019.

The reference legislation is Article 14 of Legislative Decree 124/2019, on the basis of which e-invoices must be stored until 31 December of the eighth year following that of presentation of the return or until the definition of any judgments.